What happens when the doomsday clock hits midnight – Is the doomsday clock something to worry about

She said, "When the clock is at midnight, that means there has been some kind of nuclear exchange or catastrophic climate change that has wiped out humanity." "We never really want to get there, and even if we do, we won't know what we've accomplished when we get there."

The Doomsday Clock is a symbolic clock that indicates how much time remains before the world’s end. It is generally accepted that demolition will take place at midnight. Threats of an apocalyptic nature could originate from political tensions, technological advances, weapons, climate change, or pandemic diseases.

The “Doomsday Clock,” which was developed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to demonstrate how close humanity is to bring about the end of the world, moved its “time” in 2023 to 90 seconds to midnight, which is 10 seconds closer than it has been for the previous three years combined. This was done to illustrate how close humanity has come to bring about the end of the world. At midnight, this Clock indicates the beginning of the future in a mathematical sense.

The origins and development of the Doomsday Clock

As the temperature of the cold war decreased in 1991, the Clock reached its furthest point away from the imminence of a disaster when it was set to 17 minutes to midnight. Due to the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and ecological issues, the hands of the Clock inched closer to doom in the year 2020, when there were just 100 seconds left until midnight.