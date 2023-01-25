What happens if you eat too many cough drops – What happens if you take cough drops too often?

How many cough drops are considered to be too much?

It is possible to overdose on cough drops. However, this is highly uncommon to happen. When we talk about “overdosing,” we mean taking in an excessive amount of the menthol included in them. However, the dose of menthol necessary to cause death is one gram per kilogram of body weight, and an average cough drop contains anything from three to ten milligrams of the substance.

There is no set limit on the number of coughs drops an individual can use in their lifetime. This is because different brands include varying amounts of menthol and other chemicals.

If you take cough drops too frequently, what side effects can you experience?

If you take excessive cough drops, you will most likely suffer gastrointestinal distress in the form of indigestion or abdominal pain before more severe symptoms emerge. If you consume a significant quantity of cough drops, you may experience the following symptoms: abdomen pain.

