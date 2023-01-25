What does 500mg of vitamin C do – How many times a day can you take vitamin C 500mg?

What effect does taking 500 milligrams of vitamin C to have?

It is necessary to properly function the skin, cartilage, teeth, bone, and blood vessels to maintain good health. In addition to this, it helps to prevent harm to the cells in your body. It is one of the many types of antioxidants.

How many times a day is it safe to take 500 milligrams of vitamin C?

Depending on the dosage, the optimal timing for taking vitamin C supplements is two to three times a day, in conjunction with meals. According to the findings of specific studies, the optimal dosage for adults is between 250 and 500 milligrams, taken twice daily.

What side can effects be expected from taking excessive amounts of vitamin C?

Concerning risk and adverse consequences.

If you consume excessive vitamin C, you may have adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Heartburn. Abdominal cramping and bloating

Is it safe to take vitamin C supplements daily?

It is not dangerous to consume the prescribed amounts of vitamin C daily.

You must consume foods containing vitamin C or take vitamin C supplements because your body cannot manufacture or store vitamin C. However, consuming an excessive amount of vitamin C can have negative consequences.