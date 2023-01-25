Is it OK to take 500 mg of magnesium daily – How much magnesium is OK per day?

Is it safe to do if I take 500 mg of magnesium every day?

Daily doses of fewer than 350 milligrams are safe for most persons. Magnesium may produce gastrointestinal distress in specific individuals, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and possibly other side effects. Magnesium is considered to be POSSIBLY UNSAFE when consumed at very high levels (more than 350 mg daily).

What does 500 mg of magnesium do?

To maintain cardiovascular health, magnesium helps limit oxidative stress, promotes a balanced inflammatory response, and healthy endothelial function. Magnesium also promotes healthy endothelial function. Additionally, magnesium aids in keeping blood pressure levels that are already healthy under control. Magnesium is an essential component of the neurological system and is crucial in maintaining proper brain function.

How much magnesium can a person safely consume in a day?

The Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health recommends that healthy adult men consume between 400 and 420 milligrams (mg) of magnesium daily. Daily dosing for healthy adult women should range from 310 to 320 mg. It is recommended that pregnant women take a larger dose than the average daily allowance than non-pregnant women.