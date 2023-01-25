How often should you trim your hair – What happens if you don’t trim your hair regularly?

Why is it necessary to get your hair cut regularly?

It’s a little-known fact, but cutting your hair can stimulate new growth. The emergence of broken and split ends in your hair not only causes harm to the overall look and texture of your hair but also leads to the appearance of shorter hair and thinner ends. This may sound counterintuitive, but it’s true. Your hair will be easier to detangle if you keep the ends of your hair cut short.

What will happen to your hair if it isn’t trimmed frequently?

Said, if you don’t get your split ends trimmed, they will continue to split and probably even further up your hair shaft. Eventually, your hair will break and become shorter, preventing it from getting longer. In this manner, the roots of your hair will continue to thrive, while the ends will not fray and get shorter.

How frequently should you cut your hair so that it can grow?

Aim to get a haircut every eight to ten weeks to keep your length intact. You can get away with trimming your hair once every 12 to 16 weeks if you attempt to lengthen it by growing it out longer. On the other hand, the state of your hair’s health is the most critical factor.

Is it possible to cut your hair too frequently?

According to those knowledgeable in the field, getting your hair cut three or four times a year should be plenty. According to Collins, “you need to trim it less if you normally have good hair that isn’t damaged and you’re keeping it at a length that’s between medium and long.” According to my recommendation, only three or four times a year should you dust the ends and touch up the layers.

