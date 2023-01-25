How often should i condition my hair – How often should i shampoo my hair

Is it acceptable to condition your hair daily?

In contrast to shampoo, conditioner can be used daily because it restores moisture and restocks lost nutrients in the hair. On the days you don’t shampoo your hair, you should also consider applying conditioner to it (remember, keep that to two or three days a week). When you don’t shampoo your hair, it will help remove dirt and grime, and when you shampoo, it will help restore moisture.

Is it possible to apply too much conditioner to your hair?

Yes! Excessive usage of hair conditioners can lead to brittle hair, which can cause hair loss. This is because using leave-in deep conditioning products and an excessive amount of ordinary conditioner products can cause the hair shaft to dry, making it more prone to breakage and hair loss.

How frequently should I condition my hair?

In response to this question, the definite answer is that you should always apply conditioner after washing your hair. When we wash our hair, we are ridding it of the dirt and other impurities it may contain. While shampoo cleans the hair by opening the cuticle, conditioner closes the cuticle so the hair may retain its nutrients more effectively.

What is the recommended frequency for washing and conditioning my hair?

It usually is acceptable for the ordinary person to go every other day or every two to three days without washing their hair. “There is no recommendation that applies to all situations. According to Goh, indicators that it is time to shampoo include the presence of noticeably oily hair, an itchy scalp, or flakes that can be attributed to grime.