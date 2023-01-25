How many Tylenol 500 should I take for a headache – Are you supposed to take 2 500mg Tylenol?

To alleviate this headache, how much Tylenol 500 should I take?

How many Tylenol at a dosage of 500 milligrams may I take? One to two pills of Tylenol 500 mg (Tylenol Extra Strength) should be taken every four to six hours per the recommended dosage. Adults should not take more than six pills of Tylenol with a total daily dose of more than 500 milligrams (3000 mg). Under no circumstances should you consume more than eight pills (4000 mg) in 24 hours.

Is it safe to take 500 milligrams of Tylenol?

The recommended oral dose of acetaminophen for healthy adults who do not have chronic liver disease and who do not consume three or more alcoholic beverages per day is 660 to 1,000 mg every four to six hours, with a maximum daily intake of three grams.

Are you supposed to take two Tylenol with a 500-milligram dosage each?

You shouldn’t take more than one or two tablets of acetaminophen or Tylenol with a 500-milligram dose at a time, and you shouldn’t take more than six tablets in 24 hours. A healthy adult who weighs at least 70 kilograms (154 pounds) can take 4,000 milligrams (mg) of Tylenol per day without experiencing adverse effects.

When taken for a headache, how long does it take for Tylenol to start working?

When taken by mouth in tablet, liquid, or capsule form, acetaminophen typically begins to exert its analgesic effects after around 45 minutes. After about 20 minutes, the orally disintegrating tablets will exert their impact. Suppositories placed in the rectal cavity may take up to two hours before they begin to have their therapeutic effect.