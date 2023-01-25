How many ounces of liquid can you take on a plane – How many fluid ounces can you carry-on a plane?

Can you bring on board a plane 4 ounces of carry-on?

You can bring one bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, or pastes measuring up to a quart in size in your carry-on bag and pass through the security checkpoint. These are only allowed in travel-sized containers with a capacity of 3.4 ounces or less (100 milliliters total) per item.

How many bottles that are three ounces each may I bring on a plane?

Nine bottles in total

Just so you know, you can use a Ziploc bag or anything else around the same size, but the TSA does not officially recommend or discourage any particular bag.

How many ounces of liquid is allowed to be carried into a plane?

A guideline given the 3-1-1 liquids rule states that bottles with a capacity of 3.4 ounces or less can be stowed away in a single plastic bag that is one quart in size and that each traveler is permitted one such bag. Frequent travelers are well aware of this restriction. However, you will be required to place any liquids that exceed the size restrictions in your checked baggage.

Is stick deodorant a liquid TSA?

Any size of stick deodorant will do just fine. So, pretty much any dimensions… Powders and crystals can also be used without any problems. Deodorants in the form of sprays, gels, liquids, creams, pastes, and roll-ons must be packaged in containers with a capacity of no more than 3.4 ounces and then placed within a baggie with a quart-sized opening.