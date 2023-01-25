Can you take 2 Advil every 4 hours – How long does it take for Advil to kick in?

Is it possible for you to take two Advil every four hours?

Adults should take one or two tablets containing 200 milligrams (mg) every four to six hours, with a maximum daily dose of 3,200 milligrams and a single-dose maximum of 800 mg. Expert advice: if you are concerned about forgetting the correct amount of Advil and taking too much of it, you should think about storing it in a way that prioritizes your safety rather than convenience.

I take one Advil every four hours; is that okay?

The over-the-counter (OTC) dose of ibuprofen suggested for adults and children older than 12 is 200 milligrams, to be taken orally every four to six hours. You can increase the dosage to 400 milligrams at your subsequent dose if you find that 200 milligrams did not provide sufficient relief. Ibuprofen should not be taken in doses higher than 1,200 milligrams over 24 hours.

How long does it take before the effects of Advil begin to take effect?

1. How long does it take for the ibuprofen to start working? Within half an hour, you might feel the effects of the ibuprofen. But it could take up to two hours before you think of meaningful relief from the discomfort or fever.

How often may I take an Advil tablet that is 200 milligrams?

The typical dose for adults is one or two tablets or capsules containing 200 milligrams taken three times per day. If necessary, your doctor may recommend you take a higher dose, anywhere from 300 mg to 600 mg, four times daily.