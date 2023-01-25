Can I take 500mg niacin daily – How much niacin is too much in a day?

Can I take 500mg niacin daily?

Those who are 16 years old and older, including both adults and children —

At the start, 500 milligrams (mg) per day, administered at bedtime. After four weeks, your physician will raise your dosage to 1000 mg once daily, to be taken before bed. However, the dose typically does not exceed 2,000 milligrams daily.

How much is niacin per day considered to be too much?

Recommendations Made by the Institute of Medicine Niacin intake should be 14 milligrams per day for women and 16 milligrams per day for males, according to recommendations made by the Institute of Medicine. It established that the maximum quantity of alcohol that an adult can consume in one day without risking their health is 35 milligrams, making this the acceptable upper intake limit.

Why do they sell niacin in doses of 500 milligrams?

Increased Doses for Cholesterol Lowering

In addition to relieving symptoms of niacin insufficiency, high doses of the vitamin (usually 500 mg or higher) of niacin are effective in lowering blood cholesterol levels. According to MedlinePlus, dosages of this magnitude typically are only available through a physician’s prescription.

How many milligrams of niacin is considered dangerous?

Hepatotoxicity caused by niacin is typically connected with consumed doses of approximately 3 grams per day. On the other hand, flushing, which is by far the most common side effect, can occur at doses as low as 30 mg per day.