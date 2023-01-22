Kristin Chenoweth, a seasoned performer on Broadway, just posted a video of herself and Ariana Grande singing a classic song from The Wizard of Oz duet together, and Grande has responded by expressing her admiration for Chenoweth.

Grande, who will portray Glinda in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu, posted a video to TikTok on Friday (January 20) of herself singing a gorgeous a cappella version of “Over the Rainbow” from the 1939 musical film.

The original recording of the song was made for the film. Shortly after that, Chenoweth responded by posting a video of herself harmonizing the well-known song with Grande in a side-by-side film.

Chenoweth, who originated the part of Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked in 2003, stated in her TikTok video, “You know I had to duet this one.” [Chenoweth] was the original performer of the role. “Over the moon with my baby girl,” written with a rainbow emoji.

The star of Broadway added a caption to her photo that said, “Just two Ozians.”

Grande got wind of Chenoweth’s laudatory tweet almost immediately and promptly responded to it with a heartfelt message that she posted to her Instagram Story. The pop artist, who was 29 at the time, wrote, “oh, I am sobbing.” “Chenoweth, I cannot express how much I adore you.”

It’s been more than a year since it was announced that Grande would be playing Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The announcement was made in November 2021.

After some time had passed, Chu disclosed that they would be dividing the production into two separate films, the first of which is scheduled to be released in December 2024.

In March 2016, Chenoweth gave Grande her stamp of approval for the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked. She stated this while visiting the Today show and remarked, “I think that crown and wand are going to exactly the right person.” “I think she’s going to do a great job.”

Chenoweth continued by saying, “Maybe some people are aware of this fact about Ari, but she’s very, really funny. And Glinda is expected to play both comedic and dramatic roles; she must be versatile. Additionally, sing both high and low. “Ah, there she is,” I thought.

Check out the video below to see Chenoweth and Grande performing “Over the Rainbow” on TikTok.