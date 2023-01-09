What Happened to Ana Walshe, Is she dead? husband Brian Walshe Arrested

There have been significant developments in the case of a missing 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, and charges that her husband obstructed the authorities’ investigation. Brian Walshe, 47 years old, was arrested on Sunday for lying to police as they searched for his wife, Ana Walshe. On Monday, January 9, he pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court.

The prosecutors testified at Brian’s hearing that blood was found in one area of the Walshes’ Cohasset house.

Ana is thought to have last been spotted leaving the property on January 1.

Authorities claim that a bloodied knife was discovered in the home’s basement. According to the police, Brian lied to them to gain more time to conceal evidence. In one instance, Brian told the police he had taken his son out for ice cream when, in fact, he had gone to Home Depot to buy cleaning supplies costing more than $400.

Brian was charged with misleading investigators and was required to post a $500,000 cash bond. However, even if Brian posts the bail, federal officials could still keep him in jail because he broke the rules of his house arrest.

His wife, however, has not yet been found.

The real estate manager and mother of three are thought to have vanished early on New Year’s Day while taking a ride-sharing service from her home in Cohasset to Logan Airport.

Investigators have decided that Ana did not take her trip from Boston to Washington, DC, even though she had made reservations for both directions and went there often for work.

The police later discovered that her cell phone had been turned off since she disappeared.

During Brian’s hearing, the prosecution said there was no evidence that Ana had used a ride-sharing service and that her phone had not rung since January 2. Brian later told Ana’s office that he hadn’t heard from her on January 4.

Ana’s former home on Jerusalem Street in Cohasset caught fire on Friday, January 6, in yet another unexpected turn of events. The house’s current occupants, who all managed to flee unharmed, were the ones who found out that the fire had started in the attic.

Walshe and her family left the house they previously called home five months ago. According to the officials, there is no evidence linking her disappearance to the fire.

Walshe’s husband has a history of criminal conduct, according to MassLive. The United States District Attorney’s Office reports that Brian pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling fake Andy Warhol art.

Who is Ana Walshe?

Ana Walshe, 39, lives in Cohasset, Massachusetts. She has a husband and three sons. Ana’s boys are 2–6. According to media reports, Walshe is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds. She had brown eyes, brown hair, olive skin, and an Eastern European accent.

She was reported missing from their home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, by her husband, Brian Walshe. Her employer received the missing person report three days after her disappearance.

According to media reports, Ana was last seen on New Year’s Day, and her absence was first brought to light three days later.

Walshe currently commutes to Washington, D.C., where she works during the week for the real estate company Tishman Speyer, according to friends who spoke with NewsCenter 5. She started working for this firm one year ago.

One year ago, she began working in this role.



According to a family member who spoke to the Cohasset police department, Ana allegedly took a rideshare from her home to Boston Logan International Airport on January 1 to catch an early flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

But Ana Walshe did not fly this week, according to the police chief and the information from major airlines.

Even though she was on vacation on January 3, she didn’t get on the plane from Boston to Washington as planned.



Walshe’s family member reportedly told the police that they had seen her on January 1 between 4 and 5 a.m. at her Cohasset home. Police Chief Quigley also claims that Walshe’s phone has been off since January 1 and that her debit and credit cards have been inactive since the beginning of the year.

The hunt is still ongoing as of right now.

For most of Friday, the Massachusetts State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team and a neighborhood police team searched the area close to her home.

The search was suspended in the middle of the night ; nevertheless, it was resumed the following morning.

Three K-9 teams, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing Unit, and 20 members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a unit trained in search and rescue, looked for Walshe in the woods near his house for the second day in a row, but they couldn’t find her.