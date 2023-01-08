Police are Investigating Shooting In Amelia Ohio

Several law enforcement agencies are looking into the shooting of Amelia, according to Christopher Stratton, the Chief Deputy of Clermont County.

He claims that the road is closed until further notice at Amelia, located just north of Ohio 132, when heading north.

Clermont County dispatchers say that emergency help was sent to the 1700 block of State Route 125 at 11:22 a.m.

Stratton and the dispatchers said there were no injuries, and no one was sent to the hospital.

According to Stratton, no personnel from the police department were involved in either the altercation or the shooting.

Amelia, once a town in Ohio’s Clermont County, is currently a city.

History shows that 4,801 people were living there in 2010. The town, now a city, was incorporated in 1900.

After implementing a municipal income tax, the town’s citizens declared that it would be dissolved in November 2019. Amelia was the most populous municipality ever to dissolve and the first hamlet in state history to be divided into two townships.

Legally speaking, Amelia was not regarded as having been incorporated. Milltown used to be the neighborhood’s name, but Milton finally took its place. However, the Milton Post Office was already open when the postal service was ultimately established in 1836.

Legend has it that Amelia Bowdoin, a well-known and adored Ohio Turnpike toll collector, inspired the post office’s name (current State Route 125).

She resided in the building now known as the Amelia Bowdoin House, located at 94 West Main Street.

Because Armilla Bodin, the spouse of a toll collector, was mistakenly printed as Amelia Bowdoin, it’s possible that Amelia Bowdoin was wholly overlooked in the census. On December 20, 1900, a village was established in Amelia.

The population of Amelia increased by more than half between the 2010 and 2018 censuses, from 4,801 to 5,009. According to state legislation, if a hamlet had more than 5,000 residents after the 2020 census, it would have to become a city.

In November 2017, it was determined to ratify a charter to change from a municipality to a city. On the other hand, this change was not reflected in the list of cities and towns maintained by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Amelia would have undergone more modifications, such as becoming a city, which would have shielded it from destruction.