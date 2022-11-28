@ObiEverything wrote :
For those of you talking nonsense about @PeterObi and @NgLabour Donations here is @OfficialAPCNg in the last election. Yeye people sons and daughters of pharaoh pic.twitter.com/eHBpH5cxtu
— Everything Peter Obi (@ObiEverything) November 27, 2022
