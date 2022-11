@Vawulence_Space wrote : On behalf of the @Vawulence_Space family, we have donated the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) to the Northern Polling Unit Canvassers Conference happening in Kano State. Our Labour shall not be in vain. 🇳🇬 @YunusaTanko @ComradeAI

@Vawulence_Space wrote :

On behalf of the @Vawulence_Space family, we have donated the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) to the Northern Polling Unit Canvassers Conference happening in Kano State.Our Labour shall not be in vain. πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬@YunusaTanko @ComradeAI https://t.co/dJk5UDdBJu pic.twitter.com/d6g3m3hCaVβ€” Vawulence Space (@Vawulence_Space) November 27, 2022

On behalf of the @Vawulence_Space family, we have donated the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) to the Northern Polling Unit Canvassers Conference happening in Kano State.

Our Labour shall not be in vain. πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬@YunusaTanko @ComradeAI https://t.co/dJk5UDdBJu pic.twitter.com/d6g3m3hCaV

— Vawulence Space (@Vawulence_Space) November 27, 2022