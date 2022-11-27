@Vawulence_Space wrote :

On behalf of the @Vawulence_Space family, we have donated the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) to the Northern Polling Unit Canvassers Conference happening in Kano State.Our Labour shall not be in vain. 🇳🇬@YunusaTanko @ComradeAI https://t.co/dJk5UDdBJu pic.twitter.com/d6g3m3hCaV— Vawulence Space (@Vawulence_Space) November 27, 2022

