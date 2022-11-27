@ShehuSani wrote : Dadiyata;Forcefully abducted from his home in Kaduna for over three years.Still,no kaduna federal or state legislator has the courage and the conscience to speak about his disappearance.SILENCE SILENCE SILENCE.

November 27, 2022

Dadiyata;Forcefully abducted from his home in Kaduna for over three years.Still,no kaduna federal or state legislator has the courage and the conscience to speak about his disappearance.SILENCE SILENCE SILENCE. pic.twitter.com/wHbRSOuG5b— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 27, 2022

