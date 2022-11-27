@ShehuSani wrote :

Dadiyata;Forcefully abducted from his home in Kaduna for over three years.Still,no kaduna federal or state legislator has the courage and the conscience to speak about his disappearance.SILENCE SILENCE SILENCE. pic.twitter.com/wHbRSOuG5b— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 27, 2022