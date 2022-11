@SaharaReporters wrote :

Over 300 Ballot Boxes Destroyed As Unknown Gunmen Burn Another Office Of Electoral Body, INEC In Ebonyi | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/ieOrWWR6x7 pic.twitter.com/Vt1EnB0uVV— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 27, 2022