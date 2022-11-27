@PO_GrassRootM wrote :
INEC Office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Set Ablaze. This is wrong those behind the evil act must be arrested we condemn this devilish act. #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/nBEr2zgKS7— Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) November 27, 2022
INEC Office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Set Ablaze. This is wrong those behind the evil act must be arrested we condemn this devilish act. #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/nBEr2zgKS7
— Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) November 27, 2022
_________________