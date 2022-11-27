@PO_GrassRootM wrote :

INEC Office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Set Ablaze. This is wrong those behind the evil act must be arrested we condemn this devilish act. #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/nBEr2zgKS7— Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) November 27, 2022