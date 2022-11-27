@OselokaHObaze wrote :

The attention of the Obi-Baba -Ahmed Campaign Org. has been drawn to this mischievous flyer being circulated in the NW & NE zones. While in Ibadan on 23/11/22, Mr Peter Obi did not speak with journalists nor did he mention any such issue while speaking at the rally. Pls ignore. pic.twitter.com/JwKIgqsd5k— Oseloka H. Obaze (@OselokaHObaze) November 27, 2022