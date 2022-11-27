@OfficialPDPNig wrote : Breaking- Senator @AAdeleke_01 of the @OfficialPDPNig has been sworn-in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State. Senator Adeleke defeated @OfficialAPCNg Governor @GboyegaOyetola in the July 16 Guber election. In February 2023, we shall #RecoverNigeria with @atiku and @IAOkowa

Posted on November 27, 2022

@OfficialPDPNig wrote :


Breaking- Senator @AAdeleke_01 of the @OfficialPDPNig has been sworn-in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State. Senator Adeleke defeated @OfficialAPCNg Governor @GboyegaOyetola in the July 16 Guber election. In February 2023, we shall #RecoverNigeria with @atiku and @IAOkowa pic.twitter.com/HVHhG78WXQ— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 27, 2022

_________________

Leave a Reply