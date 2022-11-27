@MB_ofLife wrote : APC and Tinubu have removed the images (Young Donald Duke) from their website o They didn't officially come out to deny the allegations but silently removed the images. The also edited his biography 😂😂 Shameless people @General_Oluchi @VictorIsrael_ @_weyimi @DavidHundeyin

@MB_ofLife wrote :

APC and Tinubu have removed the images (Young Donald Duke) from their website oThey didn’t officially come out to deny the allegations but silently removed the images.The also edited his biography 😂😂Shameless people@General_Oluchi @VictorIsrael_ @_weyimi @DavidHundeyin pic.twitter.com/B2EtQvbbkU— Mbuotidem (@MB_ofLife) November 26, 2022

APC and Tinubu have removed the images (Young Donald Duke) from their website o

They didn't officially come out to deny the allegations but silently removed the images.

The also edited his biography 😂😂

Shameless people@General_Oluchi @VictorIsrael_ @_weyimi @DavidHundeyin pic.twitter.com/B2EtQvbbkU

— Mbuotidem (@MB_ofLife) November 26, 2022