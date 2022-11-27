@manuelvwede wrote :

She’s a graduate of Uniben, that was kidnapped on her way back from NYSC orientation camp in sokoto state to her state of relocation Delta state. Please tag all security agencies and retweet. @NigeriapolicePR pic.twitter.com/x1iH4WwJ9N— MANUEL VWEDE 👑 (@manuelvwede) November 27, 2022