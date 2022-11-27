@ManLikeIcey wrote :

JUST IN: Senator Ademola Adeleke has been officially sworn in as the Governor of Osun State.Congratulations to the people of Osun, they decided through the polls.Special accolades to Davido too for the unflinching support and energy.IMOLE DE !!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9exeiVZQoL— OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) November 27, 2022

— OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) November 27, 2022