@LordJustusN wrote :

Na Tinubu do rally for Lagos, na #PeterObiForPresident2023 dey trend. Na Tinubu say APV APC, na #OneMillionCrimesOfAPC dey trend😁😁Na Aisha Buhari allegedly stole our money wey she use pump herself, na patience Jonathan dey trend. pic.twitter.com/IYKFF5osCo— LORD JUSTUS N (@LordJustusN) November 26, 2022