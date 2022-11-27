@Jack_ng01 wrote : Congratulations to the New Governor of Osun State We pray that you use your new office to lift the people of Osun State Free and fair elections is the only thing we want in Osun State Thanks 🙏

@Jack_ng01 wrote :
Congratulations to the New Governor of Osun StateWe pray that you use your new office to lift the people of Osun StateFree and fair elections is the only thing we want in Osun StateThanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jg2epVsTyj— J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) November 27, 2022
Congratulations to the New Governor of Osun State
We pray that you use your new office to lift the people of Osun State
Free and fair elections is the only thing we want in Osun State
Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jg2epVsTyj
— J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) November 27, 2022
_________________