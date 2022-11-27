@instablog9ja wrote : Man declared wanted for dr¥gging a lady and absconding with her N320k and other items at a hotel in Imo State A man simply identified as Emeka is currently on the run for allegedly ste@ling from a lady, Amarachi, at a hotel in Owerri, Imo State It was gathered that the incident

@instablog9ja wrote :

Man declared wanted for dr¥gging a lady and absconding with her N320k and other items at a hotel in Imo StateA man simply identified as Emeka is currently on the run for allegedly ste@ling from a lady, Amarachi, at a hotel in Owerri, Imo StateIt was gathered that the incident pic.twitter.com/Q934iDnYpH— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 27, 2022

