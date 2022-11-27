@General_Oluchi wrote :

Someone just shared this tweet in my DM. It’s a school memo concerning a Uni-Dutse student Aminu Adamu Mohammed who was arrested by security operatives from Abuja for tweeting about the First Lady Aisha Buhari. No one knows where the boy is at the moment. Please RT pic.twitter.com/YNhMwtbQ7Y— A Distinguished Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) November 27, 2022