@g_makuachukwu3 wrote :

“They were in govt for 16 years, they didn’t remember Badagry Expressway, they didn’t remember East-West Road, they didnt remember 2nd Niger Bridge.We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of @OfficialPDPNig to come near our commonwealth again”~@officialABAT pic.twitter.com/AoTzf5IwgE— Ada Anambra (@g_makuachukwu3) November 27, 2022

