@g_makuachukwu3 wrote :
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lagosians “Do you love me?Lagosians: Yes, we do!@officialABAT: Go and take you PVC and vote for APC Go in peace!Be in peace!!!God will make a success of you”#BATHomecoming pic.twitter.com/JQVN6qOu6r— Ada Anambra (@g_makuachukwu3) November 26, 2022
