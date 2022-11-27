@ERIEMBAET wrote :

Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representative at the AU & ECA participated at the 17th AU Extraordinary Summit and African Continental Free Trade Area held in Niamey, Niger, from 23 to 25 November. pic.twitter.com/cO4qDC2RYZ— Embassy of The State of Eritrea Addis Ababa (@ERIEMBAET) November 27, 2022

Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representative at the AU & ECA participated at the 17th AU Extraordinary Summit and African Continental Free Trade Area held in Niamey, Niger, from 23 to 25 November. pic.twitter.com/cO4qDC2RYZ

— Embassy of The State of Eritrea Addis Ababa (@ERIEMBAET) November 27, 2022