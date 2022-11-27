@DejiAdesogan wrote :

JUST IN: The #INEC Office in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State Was Set Ablaze around 10am today Sunday by Unknown Gunmen. Voter cards, voting cubicles, ballot boxes amongst other were burnt as no casualty was recorded. pic.twitter.com/LRiMM1yDnX— UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) November 27, 2022