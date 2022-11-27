@chude__ wrote :

See, we should be ever grateful for Peter Obi for saving us from this disgrace. Imagine the conservation👇🏽 these guys will be having if Peter Obi is not in the picture😭😭Knee down wherever you are and begin to thank God for giving us Peter Obi. pic.twitter.com/tHstMLZrTl— Chudé (@chude__) November 27, 2022

