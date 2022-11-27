@ARISEtv wrote :

In Anambra, VP Osinbajo Says Nigeria Will Be Great If Emphasis Shifts from Consumption to Production “The way to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich is by thinking out of the box, through innovation and commercialisation.” https://t.co/cXLJPYM1uH pic.twitter.com/K4HuRl9pjx— ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) November 26, 2022

