@AishaYesufu wrote :

Don’t argue with people who say you can’t do it. Just do it! A Peter Obi presidency is POssible. Did 4 people tweeting in a room not multiply? So shall the monies we donate multiply and the votes on Election Day multiply. Just focus! pic.twitter.com/98GLQ3LDVj— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 27, 2022

Don’t argue with people who say you can’t do it. Just do it!

A Peter Obi presidency is POssible.

Did 4 people tweeting in a room not multiply? So shall the monies we donate multiply and the votes on Election Day multiply. Just focus! pic.twitter.com/98GLQ3LDVj

— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 27, 2022