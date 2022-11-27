@AishaYesufu wrote :
Don’t argue with people who say you can’t do it. Just do it! A Peter Obi presidency is POssible. Did 4 people tweeting in a room not multiply? So shall the monies we donate multiply and the votes on Election Day multiply. Just focus! pic.twitter.com/98GLQ3LDVj— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 27, 2022
