@adamugarba wrote : Dear Obidients Obidiots, This is BREAKING NEWS! Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken over the street of Lagos today. You need to urgently gather here on Twitter Street to counter him. While he is working to win the Nigerian Presidency, win your Presidency on Twitter Thank you.

Dear Obidients Obidiots,This is BREAKING NEWS!Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken over the street of Lagos today. You need to urgently gather here on Twitter Street to counter him.While he is working to win the Nigerian Presidency, win your Presidency on TwitterThank you. pic.twitter.com/rcqDF3ZfHI— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) November 26, 2022

