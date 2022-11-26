@VictorIsrael_ wrote : October 1st Ikeja Rally for Peter Obi; Today our beautiful Obidient baby has arrived. Mother @Thatgalfyne and baby are doing fine Make some noise for the latest Obidient! Congratulations. God bless you! Nigeria will never happen to this child. Amen!

Posted on November 26, 2022

@VictorIsrael_ wrote :


October 1st Ikeja Rally for Peter Obi; Today our beautiful Obidient baby has arrived. Mother @Thatgalfyne and baby are doing fineMake some noise for the latest Obidient!Congratulations. God bless you! Nigeria will never happen to this child. Amen! pic.twitter.com/ru2jB4UGHc— Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) November 26, 2022

_________________

Leave a Reply