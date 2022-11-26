@simon_ekpa wrote :
Image from Fulani terrorist hideout in Enugu. Many of them gone while many on the run. This skull maybe that of your missing friend. We must wipe the terrorists out of Biafraland ASAP! pic.twitter.com/mANkzcyIWG— Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) November 26, 2022
Image from Fulani terrorist hideout in Enugu. Many of them gone while many on the run. This skull maybe that of your missing friend. We must wipe the terrorists out of Biafraland ASAP! pic.twitter.com/mANkzcyIWG
— Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) November 26, 2022
_________________