Posted on November 26, 2022

@ProfIsaPantami wrote :


Minister @ProfIsaPantami presenting the broadband infrastructure award letter to the VC, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun. The project is for both staff and students. 18 Institutions are benefiting in the 1st phase of the invention project. All to be implemented by NCC pic.twitter.com/OI4ZXH8H53— Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (@ProfIsaPantami) November 26, 2022

