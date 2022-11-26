@OvieNews wrote :

The N3bn Sesame seeds factory opened in Ogun State to add value before exports . Nigeria earns $700m from the produce when we could be deriving billions of dollars if we had ,more processing facilities. A bigger plant was launched in Kogi State after this facility in Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/KELzg8nv42— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) November 26, 2022