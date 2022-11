@OvieNews wrote :

From this multimillion dollar factory in Kano State , Nigeria is now supplying European markets with millions of Made-in-Nigeria flip-flops, sandals and other footwear products. APIN Footwear produces around 300 million of the wear yearly in Kano, with over 1,500 employed. pic.twitter.com/5p6tOw0axJ— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) November 26, 2022