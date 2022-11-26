@OgunPoliceNG wrote : OGUN POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE 26/11/2022 HOMOSEXUAL ARRESTED FOR RAPING 5 YEARS OLD BOY TO DEATH. Men of Ogun state Police Command on Friday 25th of November 2022, arrested a 36 years old Gay, Sikiru Ajibola for raping a 5 years

@OgunPoliceNG wrote :

OGUN POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE 26/11/2022HOMOSEXUAL ARRESTED FOR RAPING 5 YEARS OLD BOY TO DEATH. Men of Ogun state Police Command on Friday 25th of November 2022, arrested a 36 years old Gay, Sikiru Ajibola for raping a 5 years pic.twitter.com/LnT3KaX6b3— Ogun State Police Command (@OgunPoliceNG) November 26, 2022