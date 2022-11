@officialEFCC wrote : EFCC Arrests Two Notorious Land Racketeers in Abuja Operatives of the EFCC, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, arrested duo of Onochie Kaykay Mokwenye and Abdullahi Adamu, alleged members of a ruthless syndicate of land racketeers terrorizing prospective property owners in Abuja.

@officialEFCC wrote :

EFCC Arrests Two Notorious Land Racketeers in AbujaOperatives of the EFCC, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, arrested duo of Onochie Kaykay Mokwenye and Abdullahi Adamu, alleged members of a ruthless syndicate of land racketeers terrorizing prospective property owners in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/NbMh13rnqM— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) November 25, 2022