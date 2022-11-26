@multimeverse wrote : While a man that can't stand intellectuals in debate or even attend talk shows (because he lacks knowledge) is hiding in one corner c*ndeming people, Everyone is seeing the bright side of life already through Peter obi APV APC aisha buhari osibanjo rita Dominic surulere omojuwa

@multimeverse wrote :

While a man that can’t stand intellectuals in debate or even attend talk shows (because he lacks knowledge) is hiding in one corner c*ndeming people, Everyone is seeing the bright side of life already through Peter obiAPV APC aisha buhari osibanjo rita Dominic surulere omojuwa pic.twitter.com/821MDRJRtd— Nigerian Spartan (@multimeverse) November 26, 2022

