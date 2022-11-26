@JalliTv wrote : THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO WAS A DRUG DEALER!. This is a simple explanation of the story David Hundeyin put together on APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Check thread 🧵

Posted on November 26, 2022

@JalliTv wrote :


THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO WAS A DRUG DEALER!.This is a simple explanation of the story David Hundeyin put together on APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Check thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/p9HyYoG8QQ— JalliTV (fka Africastoryco fka Ronu Spirit) (@JalliTv) November 26, 2022

_________________

Leave a Reply