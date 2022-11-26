@Jack_ng01 wrote : Labour Party Sokoto State Secretariat Slowly but steadily we are gaining grounds in places where they said we cannot win Nigeria will never remain the same again after 2023

@Jack_ng01 wrote :
Labour Party Sokoto State SecretariatSlowly but steadily we are gaining grounds in places where they said we cannot win Nigeria will never remain the same again after 2023 pic.twitter.com/GEEQ8AKUdx— J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) November 26, 2022
