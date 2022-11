@instablog9ja wrote : Gay man arrested for r@ping a 5-yr-old boy to de@th and secretly burying him in a shallow grave A 36-year-old man, Sikiru Ajibola, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for r@ping a 5-year-old boy in Ogijo, Ogun State. He was arrested on Friday November 25,

@instablog9ja wrote :

Gay man arrested for r@ping a 5-yr-old boy to de@th and secretly burying him in a shallow graveA 36-year-old man, Sikiru Ajibola, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for r@ping a 5-year-old boy in Ogijo, Ogun State.He was arrested on Friday November 25, pic.twitter.com/0FbG6HaM0R— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 26, 2022

Gay man arrested for r@ping a 5-yr-old boy to de@th and secretly burying him in a shallow grave

A 36-year-old man, Sikiru Ajibola, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for r@ping a 5-year-old boy in Ogijo, Ogun State.

He was arrested on Friday November 25, pic.twitter.com/0FbG6HaM0R

— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 26, 2022