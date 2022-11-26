@Imranmuhdz wrote :

PRP collapses entire structure into APC in Sokoto State as PRP’s Governorship Candidate, Three senatorial candidates, House of Reps candidates, House of Assembly candidates and party leaders defected to APC in Sokoto State. Sen.Wamakko received the defectors. pic.twitter.com/WDwZ6xDMEq— Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) November 26, 2022