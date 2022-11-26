@illah_michael wrote :

The APC administration has been exemplary in the delivery of people-oriented policies over the years in Nigeria. We must consolidate on these achievements in reference to those of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at: https://t.co/Jc1CHlbmme pic.twitter.com/Mp95y8sl8D— Flowerboy (@illah_michael) November 26, 2022

The APC administration has been exemplary in the delivery of people-oriented policies over the years in Nigeria.

We must consolidate on these achievements in reference to those of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at: https://t.co/Jc1CHlbmme pic.twitter.com/Mp95y8sl8D

— Flowerboy (@illah_michael) November 26, 2022