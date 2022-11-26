@gchahal wrote :

JUST IN: #BNNNigeria Reports.Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Police (@PoliceNG) yesterday arrested 36-year-old Sikiru Ajibola for raping a 5-year-old boy to death in the Ogijo area of the state. #Nigeria #Crime pic.twitter.com/y2uZm9mFjz— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 26, 2022