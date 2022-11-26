@EjioforBar wrote :

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAZI NNAMDI KANU’S CASE BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in the Abuja Judicial Division, had on the 13th day of October, 2022, delivered a landmark Judgment in an appeal pic.twitter.com/hSytoDSFrO— bar ifeanyi ejiofor (@EjioforBar) November 25, 2022

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAZI NNAMDI KANU’S CASE BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in the Abuja Judicial Division, had on the 13th day of October, 2022, delivered a landmark Judgment in an appeal pic.twitter.com/hSytoDSFrO

— bar ifeanyi ejiofor (@EjioforBar) November 25, 2022